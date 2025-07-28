The King’s College announces permanent closure and imminent dissolution

The King’s College, a historic Christian liberal arts institution based in Manhattan, has announced it will permanently close after failing to meet a deadline to secure financial backing necessary to resume operations.

The college’s Board of Trustees confirmed the permanent closure in a statement this month, citing the inability to present a viable plan to the New York State Education Department by July 15. The school has now begun formal dissolution proceedings under state supervision.

The college, founded in 1938, was known for offering a distinctly Christian education in the heart of New York City. It attracted students with interests in politics, economics, journalism, and theology, and had long branded itself as a voice for Christian values in higher education.

The college suspended operations earlier this year amid financial struggles

The Board thanked generations of students, alumni, faculty, and supporters for nearly a century of commitment to “truth, faith, and academic excellence.”

Alumni will still be able to request transcripts, and the school’s independent alumni association will remain active going forward.

The King’s College closure comes amid a wave of shutdowns among small, private colleges nationwide—particularly faith-based schools facing rising costs, declining enrollment, and ideological pressure.

Despite its prime location and mission, King’s could not avoid the broader financial headwinds facing Christian higher education.



