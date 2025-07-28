Opinion
The King’s College announces permanent closure and imminent dissolution

The conservative catholic school ran into crippling problems after the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled to recover.

Some of the same issues that troubled The King's College are putting other Christian institutions in an uncomfortable place.

Trending
























July 28, 2025, 3:41 pm ET

The King’s College, a historic Christian liberal arts institution based in Manhattan, has announced it will permanently close after failing to meet a deadline to secure financial backing necessary to resume operations.

The college’s Board of Trustees confirmed the permanent closure in a statement this month, citing the inability to present a viable plan to the New York State Education Department by July 15. The school has now begun formal dissolution proceedings under state supervision.

[RELATED: Over 40% of colleges closed since COVID-19 are Christian]

The college, founded in 1938, was known for offering a distinctly Christian education in the heart of New York City. It attracted students with interests in politics, economics, journalism, and theology, and had long branded itself as a voice for Christian values in higher education.

The college suspended operations earlier this year amid financial struggles

The Board thanked generations of students, alumni, faculty, and supporters for nearly a century of commitment to “truth, faith, and academic excellence.”

Alumni will still be able to request transcripts, and the school’s independent alumni association will remain active going forward.

[RELATED: NYC may lose its conservative Christian college]

The King’s College closure comes amid a wave of shutdowns among small, private colleges nationwide—particularly faith-based schools facing rising costs, declining enrollment, and ideological pressure. 

Despite its prime location and mission, King’s could not avoid the broader financial headwinds facing Christian higher education.


