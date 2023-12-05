THE SCROLL: Columbia teach-in will frame Hamas attack as ‘counteroffensive’

Students at the Columbia University School of Social Work are set to host a Wednesday “teach-in” that frames the brutal Oct 7. Hamas terror attack on Israel and its civilians as a “Palestinian counteroffensive” and examines the “centrality of revolutionary violence to anti-imperialism.”









“We will be having our second teach-in this Wednesday the 6th at 12pm, in room C-03 of the Social Work building!” reads a post from an X account named Columbia Social Workers 4 Palestine. “We will discuss the significance of the Palestinian counteroffensive on October 7th and the centrality of revolutionary violence to anti-imperialism. See y’all there!”

The group calls itself a “collective of students at Columbia University’s School of Social Work supporting Palestinian national resistance and liberation.”

”In advocating for Palestinian liberation, Palestinians have engaged in nonviolent resistance tactics for years,” the group continued. “These peaceful actions have been met with tear gas and armed opposition by the Israeli government.”





Hi @Columbia University 👋

Is lynching, raping, mutilating, beheading and burning women and children a “counteroffensive”?

Shame on you! pic.twitter.com/qdz0T5cs9p — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 4, 2023





A flyer depicting a firearm shooting through a chain and producing a red flower rather than bullets, alongside a white dove, advertises a “teach-in and discussion” about the “significance of the October 7th Palestinian counteroffensive.”