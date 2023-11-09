Opinion
THE SCROLL: DeSantis declares 'Victims of Communism Day'

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that November 7, 2023, was the second annual 'Victims of Communism Day' in the state.

Campus Reform
November 9, 2023, 11:04 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that November 7, 2023, was the second annual “Victims of Communism Day” in the state. 

Florida established the day via HB 395 in 2022, which requires high school students to learn about suffering under communist regimes. 

The bill text reads: 

Socialism remains popular in higher education. On Sept. 20, Campus Reform reported that Syracuse University displayed a mural honoring the Cuban Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara. 

DeSantis used his Nov. 7 X post to remind readers about the instructional requirement. 

”It is important for our that students learn about the deadly outcomes of this dangerous ideology,” DeSantis posted. 

