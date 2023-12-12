THE SCROLL: Harvard does not update handbook to protect Jewish students, Rep. Stefanik posts

Opinion
Campus Reform
December 12, 2023, 2:45 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.  

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik took to X Tuesday to remind followers that Harvard University has not appeared to update its handbook following Claudine Gay’s testimony to Congress on campus anti-Semitism. 

During the Dec. 5 hearing, Gay chose not to provide a yes or no answer to Rep. Stefanik’s question on whether calls for genocide against Jews violated Harvard’s student handbook. 

[RELATED: Claudine Gay to remain president of Harvard]

”There have been absolutely no updates to @Harvard’s code of conduct to condemn the calls for genocide of Jews and protect Jewish students on campus,” Stefanik posted. 

She added, “The only update to Harvard’s code of conduct is to allow plagiarists as president.”

On Tuesday, the Harvard Corporation, which oversees the university, announced Tuesday that it “unanimously” supports Gay despite recent accusations of plagiarism and her highly criticized performance at the congressional hearing. 

