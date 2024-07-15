THE SCROLL: KY Catholic university instructor on Trump assassination attempt: 'If you're gonna shoot, man, don't miss'

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

A Catholic university instructor in Kentucky commented “If you’re gonna shoot, man, don’t miss” after former President Trump was shot on Saturday.

Bellarmine University English Instructor John James made the comment on an Instagram story Saturday evening after a Pennsylvania man attempted to kill Trump during a rally on Saturday.

”If you’re gonna shoot, man, don’t miss,” James wrote above a screenshot of a New York Times article covering the shooting.

A search of Bellarmine University’s class schedule for Fall 2024 shows James will teach four English classes.

Meet John James. A professor at @bellarmineU. He’s very sad that the sh**ter missed.



.@bellarmineU any comment? pic.twitter.com/KOvMZsauwx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

After posting the remark to Instagram, James made his account private.

Law enforcement officials said Thomas Matthew Crooks carried out the assassination attempt on Saturday during a rally hosted by the former President, according to the Associated Press.

One attendee at the rally was killed and two others were injured. Crooks was killed by law enforcement officials.

Corey Comperatore was later named as the man who was killed during the shooting. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said during a press conference that Comperatore was shielding his family from gunfire.

The FBI said it’s investigating the shooting as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

