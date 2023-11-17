THE SCROLL: New anti-Jew developments emerge at George Washington University

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

George Washington University (GWU) has been in the news for weeks over pro-Hamas activism on its campus. On Wednesday, more developments emerged at the Washington, DC, school.

On Wednesday, StopAntiSemitism confirmed the identity of one of the students who projected “Glory to the Martyrs” on the GWU library. Campus Reform reported on the Oct. 24 incident, which resulted in a police confrontation between officers and the group of students.

Lance Lokas was one of the students, according to StopAntisemitism.

UPDATE: one of the students involved in the light projection at GW glorifying Hamas has been identified Lance Lokas. https://t.co/qKtyzdIfLg pic.twitter.com/nIoxRGvruu — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 15, 2023

Lokas is president of the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Also on Wednesday, reports emerged that a truck run by the organization JewBelong was vandalized while on the GWU campus.

Students destroy at truck with an anti-Hamas message at George Washington University in Washington D.C.



Seems like there are many Hamas-supporters on American campuses these days for some reason…



🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/iuvpVGFt9x — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 15, 2023

Video footage shows an individual throwing a rock at the vehicle, which smashed the glass frame protecting the affixed sign that read, “Let’s be clear. Hamas is your problem too.”

The Jerusalem Post reports that an investigation is ongoing.