Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

THE SCROLL: New anti-Jew developments emerge at George Washington University

George Washington University (GWU) has been in the news for weeks over pro-Hamas activism on its campus. On Wednesday, more developments emerged at the Washington, DC, school.

Trending
1
'Heavy petting': Princeton prof makes case for bestiality
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
2
The kids aren't alright. TikTokers now inspired by Bin Laden's 9/11 justification letter.
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
3
UPDATE: Wake Forest prof resigns after saying she would have been 'tempted to shoot u…
By Campus Reform 
4
REPORT: UMich math students use campus property to blame Israel for Oct. 7 attack
By Campus Reform 
5
Lia Thomas ineligible for Olympics after new FINA ruling on transgender athletes
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
REPORT: Pro-Palestine professor arrested for killing Jewish man
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
November 17, 2023, 8:10 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

George Washington University (GWU) has been in the news for weeks over pro-Hamas activism on its campus. On Wednesday, more developments emerged at the Washington, DC, school. 

On Wednesday, StopAntiSemitism confirmed the identity of one of the students who projected “Glory to the Martyrs” on the GWU library. Campus Reform reported on the Oct. 24 incident, which resulted in a police confrontation between officers and the group of students. 

 Lance Lokas was one of the students, according to StopAntisemitism

Lokas is president of the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, according to the Washington Free Beacon. 

Also on Wednesday, reports emerged that a truck run by the organization JewBelong was vandalized while on the GWU campus. 

Video footage shows an individual throwing a rock at the vehicle, which smashed the glass frame protecting the affixed sign that read, “Let’s be clear. Hamas is your problem too.” 

The Jerusalem Post reports that an investigation is ongoing. 

Share this article

More articles like this