THE SCROLL: New Jersey community college professor after attempted Trump assassination: 'Why did they miss???!!!!'

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

A New Jersey community college professor allegedly asked “why did they miss” after an assassination attempt was made at former President Donald Trump’s life.

The Facebook post made by Ocean County College Assistant Professor Martha Galindo was shared by Libs of Tiktok.

Martha Galindo is an assistant professor at Ocean County College in NJ. She appears sad the sh**ter missed.



We reached out to the college for comment and they responded with “Ms. Galindo does not reflect the position of Ocean County College. We do not condone violence of any… pic.twitter.com/tOOjVC1ZgA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2024

”Why did they miss???!!!!” Galindo wrote.

[RELATED: Rutgers University silent after professor’s comments after Trump assassination attempt: ‘Let’s hope today’s events inspire others’]

Ocean County College told Libs of Tiktok, “Ms. Galindo does not reflect the position of Ocean County College. We do not condone violence of any kind.”

Campus Reform reached out to Ocean County College and Galindo for comment.