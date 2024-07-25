Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

THE SCROLL: New Jersey community college professor after attempted Trump assassination: 'Why did they miss???!!!!'

A New Jersey community college professor allegedly asked "why did they miss" after an assassination attempt was made at former President Donald Trump's life.

Trending
























Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
July 25, 2024, 1:30 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

A New Jersey community college professor allegedly asked “why did they miss” after an assassination attempt was made at former President Donald Trump’s life.

The Facebook post made by Ocean County College Assistant Professor Martha Galindo was shared by Libs of Tiktok.

”Why did they miss???!!!!” Galindo wrote.

[RELATED: Rutgers University silent after professor’s comments after Trump assassination attempt: ‘Let’s hope today’s events inspire others’]

Ocean County College told Libs of Tiktok, “Ms. Galindo does not reflect the position of Ocean County College.  We do not condone violence of any kind.”

Campus Reform reached out to Ocean County College and Galindo for comment.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this