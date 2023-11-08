THE SCROLL: Overlap between loving Hamas and refusing to pay student loans

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

On Wednesday, conservative political commentator Mary Katharine Ham had a humorous take on the group of left-leaning Americans demanding their student loans be canceled.

”From the river to the sea, my degree should be free!” Ham posted on X.

“From the river to the sea, my degree should be free!”



Y’all had 3+ years to prepare for resumption of payments on loans for a product you’ve received, you most def knew you agreed to. That the faultiness of the product is revealed by this ignorance isn’t on me. https://t.co/tqRa5D0v9g — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 8, 2023

The line invokes the genocidal chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” currently heard on college campuses across the country where students are launching anti-Semitic protests and attacking Jewish classmates.

Ham was responding to a call for an immediate cancellation of up to $50,000 per borrower because many Americans were unaware that loan repayments resumed this fall.

”2/3rds of student loan borrowers say they didn’t know their payments were restarting after a 3.5-year pause,” Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-D) posted on X. “Over 2 million report that they never received a bill or received it with short notice. We need to get this right and cancel student debt for everyone up to $50,000 immediately.”

Ham reminded the congressman that, “Y’all had 3+ years to prepare for resumption of payments on loans for a product you’ve received, you most def knew you agreed to.”

”That the faultiness of the product is revealed by this ignorance isn’t on me,” Ham concluded.