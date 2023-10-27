THE SCROLL: UMass police arrest dozens of students shouting 'INTIFADA REVOLUTION'

October 27, 2023, 11:38 am ET

Video journalist Kassy Dillon posted videos Thursday night showing campus police arresting multiple anti-Israel protesters at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

”57 anti-Israel students were arrested last night at UMass Amherst after occupying the administration building,” Dillon, a former Campus Reform Correspondent, wrote.

57 anti-Israel students were arrested last night at UMass Amherst after occupying the administration building.



Dillon’s thread contains 20 short video clips documenting individual arrests. The protesting students appear to spend as much time verbally attacking the police as they do criticizing Israel.

In one video, students can be heard shouting ’There is only one solution: Intifada Revolution.’

The mob also chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

