THE SCROLL: UT Dermatology resident under fire for anti-Jew tweets

The X account StopAntisemitism is calling attention to a 4th year Dermatology resident at the University of Tennessee Health Science in Memphis who reportedly made social media posts accusing “Zionist folks” of “swimming in blood money” and blaming Israel for the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

”I have an easier solution without Israel there would be no Hamas,” Amena Alkeswani wrote. “Let’s get to the root of the problem.”









Amena Alkeswani is a 4th year Dermatology resident at the University of Tennessee Health Science in Memphis (@UTHSCMedicine, @uthsc).



Attached are concerning social media posts made by Alkeswani in hiding “your Zionist folks are swimming in blood money” and blaming Israel for… pic.twitter.com/qqBFShvG5i — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 16, 2023







