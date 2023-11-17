THE SCROLL: UT Dermatology resident under fire for anti-Jew tweets

Opinion
No results

Campus Reform
November 17, 2023, 4:28 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

The X account StopAntisemitism is calling attention to a 4th year Dermatology resident at the University of Tennessee Health Science in Memphis who reportedly made social media posts accusing “Zionist folks” of “swimming in blood money” and blaming Israel for the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

”I have an easier solution without Israel there would be no Hamas,” Amena Alkeswani wrote. “Let’s get to the root of the problem.”





