Three states that went anti-DEI this year

2023 proved to be a pivotal year for conservative states to fight back against the leftist Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) agenda. Having escalated at the federal level since the Biden administration rose to power in January 2021, DEI has infected all areas of American life, from education, to corporate America, to entertainment.

Here are the top three times states in 2023 countered the left’s DEI initiatives as reported by Campus Reform.





1. DeSantis announces sweeping changes to dismantle DEI, CRT in higher education

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a legislative agenda that, if implemented, will dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory (CRT) in Florida higher education.

During a press conference and in an accompanying press release, DeSantis said that he is “aligning core curriculum to the values of liberty and the Western tradition, eliminating politicized bureaucracies like DEI, increasing the amount of research dollars for programs that will feed key industries with talented Florida students, and empowering presidents and boards of trustees to recruit and hire new faculty.”





2. Oklahoma bans DEI requirements at public colleges and universities, requires cuts to ‘non-critical personnel’

Oklahoma colleges will be required to review their DEI programs to “eliminate and dismiss non-critical personnel” per a new executive order from Governor Kevin Sitt.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the mandate Wednesday, citing a need to spend more money on preparing young Oklahomans for the workforce, and less on “six-figure salaries to DEI staff.”





3. Texas eliminates DEI at public colleges and universities

Texas became the latest state to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in public schools earlier this month.

Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 17 into law, prohibiting DEI offices in Texas public colleges and universities starting in 2024. The new law comes months after the University of Houston’s decision to ban DEI statements in faculty hiring.