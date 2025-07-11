Title IX administrators group accused of undermining parental rights to push transgender policies in schools

A national watchdog is raising the alarm about a powerful Title IX organization embedding gender ideology into school policy across the country.

The American Parents Coalition (APC) is warning that the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) is influencing K-12 schools and colleges to defy recent federal guidelines that define sex based on biological reality.

ATIXA is a network of over 19,000 Title IX officers and school administrators. Conversely, the American Parents Coalition is a national nonprofit organization that advocates for parental rights in the face of what it views as increasing government, institutional, and ideological overreach into family life.

According to APC, ATIXA offers member schools access to policy-writing tools, gender ideology training, and job boards that help place activists in key administrative roles—often without public or parental oversight.

One ATIXA training video, “Transgender Issues Pertaining to Minors,” instructs staff to affirm student gender identity and “privacy” from parents.

In internal communications obtained by The Daily Caller, ATIXA leaders discussed how to resist the Trump Administration’s Title IX protections for women and girls.

“If you could establish and promulgate a LGBTQ+ church that met the standard … the courts would have to tolerate that church’s beliefs, whatever they are,” ATIXA president Brett Sokolow explained in an email.

APC further alleges that ATIXA’s leadership has donated almost exclusively to left-wing causes. The group’s founder, Sokolow, has also questioned bathroom protections for girls and encouraged schools to defy federal sports rules intended to keep biological males out of women’s competitions.

“It’s unacceptable that supposed nonpartisan organizations posing as policy experts are weaponizing Title IX to promote radical gender ideology at the expense of girls,” APC Director Alleigh Marré told The Daily Wire about the group’s investigation. “Even worse, they are side-stepping parental rights to do it.”

Campus Reform has reported that ATIXA is not the only group that has protested against President Trump’s executive order on “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” This month, the state of California mounted its own response.

“California has just REJECTED our resolution agreement to follow federal law and keep men out of women’s sports,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon posted to X on July 7.

President Trump’s position aligns with public sentiment on the issue of transgender-identifying athletes. In a Pew Research Center poll from February, 66 percent of respondents supported requiring “trans athletes to compete on teams that match their sex assigned at birth.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.