TN House Republicans pen letter to NCAA opposing 'devastating consequences' of men in women's sports

The Tennessee House of Representatives recently sent an open letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker condemning the athletic association’s policy of permitting biological men to compete in women’s sports.

“The hard work of female athletes is now in serious jeopardy. The NCAA’s 2010 rule change allowing men who decide to be women and displace real women in competitive sports has had devastating consequences,” the letter reads.

[RELATED: Two Democrats join House Republicans in passing bill to prevent men from competing in women’s sports]

The document, which was signed unanimously by 75 House Republicans, emphasizes that the policy not only unfairly disadvantages women, but also endangers their safety.

“Forcing women to compete against males in noncontact sports is unfair at best, but allowing them to compete in contact sports approaches abuse and creates opportunities for serious injury,” it continues.

“And when a man is given access to female locker rooms and bathrooms, it infringes on every woman’s reasonable expectation to the right of privacy and robs their dignity,” the Republican officials write. “The actions by the NCAA are humiliating and destructive to young women and the NCAA’s leaders should know and act better.”

Following the letter’s publication, House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett shared a statement expressing similar sentiments, stressing that NCAA’s current policies on transgender athletes do not accurately reflect Americans’ views on the issue

“Americans have spoken loud and clear on this issue, and they do not want men entering their daughters’ locker rooms or bathrooms, stealing their scholarship opportunities, and robbing them of their records and hard-fought victories,” Garrett stated. “We are hopeful the NCAA will do the right thing; Men have no place in women’s sports.”

The letter comes in the wake of significant pushback against policies that allow transgender-identifying individuals to participate in women’s sports.

In December 2024, the International Women’s Forum published a documentary centering around Payton McNabb, a high school volleyball player who suffered a severe brain injury while competing against a transgender-identifying athlete.

[RELATED: Volleyball player stars in new documentary highlighting the dangers of trans athletes in girls’ sports]

“I had the potential opportunity to play softball at the collegiate level, which I was really stoked about,” McNabb stated. “I was really excited to continue my career, but because of my career-ending injury, I was no longer able to perform the way I had in the past, so all of those offers and opportunities were taken away.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the Tennessee Speaker Cameron Sexton for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.