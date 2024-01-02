



Many universities have received criticism for their restriction of free speech against student groups and staff, but there are moments when the restrictions fail, and free speech remains protected.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of the top 3 free speech moments on campus in 2023.





3. University says it won’t punish students for protected speech, following legal demand letter

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) has clarified its bias reporting system after a legal group warned that it could “chill freedom of expression.”

In response to a demand letter from Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF), UWM updated its website to inform students that they cannot be punished for reports of “hate- or bias-motivated incident[s].”





2. New College of Florida proposes ‘Freedom Institute’ to promote free speech, civil discourse

The New College of Florida has requested $2 million to fund a new “Freedom Institute” to promote free inquiry and tolerance of civil discourse.

The proposal was submitted at the Board of Trustees meeting in July. The Freedom Institute proposes to become a center of free speech and civil discourse in the community, and develop programs for students and educators throughout Florida.





1. Student to receive $80k settlement after suing university for free speech violations

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) will pay $80,000 to a student after she filed a lawsuit claiming the university penalized her for her conservative political viewpoints.

Maggie DeJong sued the university in May 2022 after it issued a no contact order that prohibited her from having “any contact” or “indirect communication” with three graduate students who disagreed with her views.







