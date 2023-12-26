Top 3 pro-life moments on campus in 2023

Pro-life student groups often deal with pushback from students and administration on their campuses, but there are moments when the pro-life side gains its victories.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of this year’s top 3 pro-life moments on campus.





3. Pro-life student group finally approved after three rejections

After a lengthy battle, pro-life students at a school in New Jersey are finally gaining recognition.

The New Jersey Institute of Technology’s student senate has approved the establishment of a Students for Life of America (SFLA) chapter on its campus after previously denying three earlier applications.





2. EXCLUSIVE: Student proposes pro-life policy in support of ‘pregnant and parenting students’

Pro-life student Chloe Davis is pushing a new policy on Charleston Southern University’s (CSU) campus in support of “those involved in an unplanned pregnancy,” according to a document obtained by Campus Reform.

CSU is a private, Baptist institution located in Charleston, South Carolina.





1. Liberty University sends over 500 students to the March for Life

Liberty University bussed over 500 students to this year’s March for Life in Washington. D.C., including one student who addressed the crowd.

Summer Smith, president of the Virginia school’s chapter of Students for Life, was featured alongside the likes of Tony Dungy, Rep. Steve Scalise, and Rev. Franklin Graham.