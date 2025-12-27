Top 5 exclusive Campus Reform reports from 2025

Campus Reform continues to lead reporting on leftist bias and abuse in higher education.

Here are our top exclusive reports from 2025:





5. Over 70 California community colleges participate in race-based scholarship program: EXCLUSIVE

More than half of California’s community colleges participate in a scholarship program that reportedly discriminates based on race.

A letter, dated June 9 and written jointly by the Umoja Community Education Foundation and California’s Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, calls attention to a memo highlighting core requirements of the program.

Campus Reform obtained the letter.

Though the program is allegedly open to all students, the website states that it is “primarily dedicated to African American identity.”





4. Catholic University of America blocks TPUSA chapter’s third attempt for recognition: EXCLUSIVE

Following a trend of rejection, the Catholic University of America once again bounced a TPUSA chapter’s attempt to secure official campus recognition.

A university official told the chapter president that the institution was “not in a position to expand our politically affiliated groups at this time.” Exclusive access to these emails was shared with Campus Reform.

The rejection marked the third up to that point.





3. Salem State leans into DEI, transgender ideology, and illegal immigration in wake of Trump presidency: EXCLUSIVE

Campus Reform obtained exclusive access to emails exposing Salem State University’s embrace of leftist and causes.

Salem State University Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Christopher Macdonald-Dennis addressed the “Campus Community” in an email detailing how the institution would support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in light of the Trump administration’s White House takeover.

Students were also provided with LGBTQ propaganda including a terminology PowerPoint.





2. EXCLUSIVE: Video shows students vandalizing TPUSA leader’s patriotic poster at UW-Madison

In another example of leftist students vandalizing TPUSA-related material, videos obtained by Campus Reform reveal a group of students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison destroying a poster belonging to the chapter president.

The president, named Wesley Nickchen, confirmed that this has been an ongoing issue. Up to that point, a total of four posters had been vandalized.

“It doesn’t matter if you are left, right, center, whatever your views are, you have no right to vandalize property that you disagree with,” said Nickchen. “You can disagree with the property without vandalizing it.”





1. Leftist Florida student tears down flyers for Charlie Kirk event: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

A journalism student at the University of Florida was caught on video earlier this year tearing down flyers advertising an event hosted by Turning Point USA.

UF’s “The American Comeback Tour” event advertised TPUSA President Charlie Kirk, who was tragically assassinated at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The student vandal was identified as Giki Feleke. When asked in the video why she was tearing down the flyers, her response was “because I don’t like them.”