Top Nassau County official demands Hofstra president resign over 'complex history' statement on Israel-Hamas war

The top local government official in Nassau County, Long Island is calling for the resignation of Hofstra University President Susan Poser for her message after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman issued a letter to Hofstra’s board of trustees calling for Poser’s departure after she referenced a “complex history” behind the Middle East conflict that led to Hamas’ strike.

Blakeman especially took issue with what he described as Poser identifying a “moral equivalence between Hamas’ terrorist slaughter of innocent women and children with the contested political agenda of the Palestinian people.”

In his letter that was first obtained by Fox News, Blakeman slammed Poser for sharing a message that was “so misguided and antithetical to good moral values and judgment that it puts into question her ability to lead Nassau County’s largest private university.”

In response, Board Chairman Donald Schaeffer wrote to Blakeman that, “The Board of Trustees expresses its continued strong confidence in President Poser and disagrees with your letter.” He continued, “Indeed, under President Poser’s leadership, Hofstra University has remained an academic center of mutual respect and peace, even in these difficult times.”

On Nov. 27, Blakeman took to X to note, “It is disgraceful that in this critical moment President Poser could have stood against evil, but instead chose to punt and equivocate.”

It is unfortunate that I must join the voices of those calling for the resignation of Hofstra University President Susan Poser.



Since the Oct. 7 attacks, Campus Reform has extensively reported numerous incidents of anti-Semitism on college campuses and has covered various calls for university officials to step down.

Over 1,400 members of the Yale University community recently called out the school’s leadership for failing to address the ongoing struggles on Jewish students on campus.

Similarly, almost 12,000 signatures have been signed to a petition calling for the firing of a Cornell University professor who admitted he was “exhilarated” by Hamas’ killing of Jews.

