Towson University: DEI Profile

Towson University is a public university in Towson, Maryland. It brands it's DEI office as the "Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity."

Stephanie Samsel '24 | Maryland Correspondent
April 16, 2024, 4:28 pm ET

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

Towson University is a public university in Towson, Maryland. It brands its DEI office as the “Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity.”


From Towson’s DEI website: 


Vice President of Inclusion and Institutional Equity Patricia Bradley earned a salary of $127,000 in 2019, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that “This is 180.8 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 83.1 percent higher than the national average for government employees.”

In the most recent election cycle, Towson University employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.



There is currently no active or pending anti-DEI legislation pertaining to college campuses in the state of Maryland.




