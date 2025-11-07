Towson University TPUSA chapter hosting ‘Unionized Hot Dog Stand’ to demonstrate free-market principles

Turning Point USA at Towson University is taking an unconventional approach to economic education this weekend by turning a tailgate snack stand into a mock labor experiment.

The conservative student organization will host a “Unionized Hot Dog Stand” on Saturday, November 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Goh Zone tailgating lot.

Sponsored by the Leadership Institute, the event aims to show how labor regulations, union dues, and government oversight can affect the cost and efficiency of running a business.

Student volunteers will simulate a unionized workplace by establishing mock rules, collective bargaining sessions, and dues payments before offering free hot dogs to attendees.

Organizers say the goal is to provide a hands-on look at how policies affecting wages and workplace regulation can influence consumer prices and business productivity.

The event is free and open to Towson students, faculty, and community members.

Alongside the hot dog stand, the group will distribute educational materials promoting entrepreneurship, fiscal responsibility, and individual liberty.