Trans-identifying athlete slams 'extra layer' of discrimination in NCAA transfer portal

A college athlete who identifies as transgender has called out apparent barriers against trans-identifying athletes, saying he personally has been denied opportunities because of the “extra layer” of discrimination in the transfer process.

In a video posted to Instagram on Dec. 31, Sadie Schreiner discussed what he describes as discrimination against trans-identifying student-athletes in the NCAA transfer portal.

”Among all the hurdles transfers usually have, there is an extra layer because it is trans, 50% of the country banned me from participating and that meant I couldn’t attend any of those colleges even if they reached out to me with a full ride,” Schreiner commented. “It also became clear that states that did, no matter how adamant the coaches were to have me on their teams, the college administrations would usually stop them from allowing me to participate.”

”Trans people are actively getting attacked right now, and our rights are getting stripped away, and those in power are either endorsing this or they’re just letting this happen,” he added. “But we’re not going anywhere. I’m not going anywhere, and I’m sure come this January, you’ll see me again competing on the track.”

Schreiner previously competed on the women’s track and field team at the Rochester Institute of Technology. In January, he broke school records for the 200 and 300-meter.

According to the university website, he is a “2x All-American during the outdoor season.”