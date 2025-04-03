Trans-identifying student strikes TPUSA member in head with a metal bike lock at UT Dallas

Screenshot taken from X account of TPUSA.

A transgender-identifying student at the University of Texas at Dallas was arrested for attacking Turning Point USA (TPUSA) members with a bike lock while they were tabling on campus.

Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, a man who identifies as a woman and calls himself “Alyssa,” swung the metal lock at TPUSA chapter President Paige Neumann, hitting her head and destroying both her phone and another member’s device during the assault, as seen in a video posted by TPUSA to X on March 25.

Nguyen faces several felony charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Police detained Nguyen on March 25 at the Collin County Jail before releasing him on bond just two days later.

Neumann recorded the incident and filed a police report, with TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk later posting the footage on X.

“Thankfully, Paige and her chapter VP Grace (whose phone was also destroyed) are both physically doing okay,” Kirk wrote.

The video shows Nguyen swinging the lock at the camera as students shout for him to “back up.”

“If he would have aimed a little bit lower, I could have been paralyzed. I think he wanted to kill me,” Neumann said in an interview with Laura Ingrahm on Fox News.

Some activists expressed approval of Nguyen’s violent assault, such as the group Right to Rebel SATX, an “anti-fascist” and “anti-capitalist” group that posted: “TPUSA had it coming! Drop the charges!”

The group seemed to state that, because of TPUSA’s opposition to gender ideology, Nguyen was justified in hitting Neumann with a bike lock. It concluded its post by apparently calling for further violence: “It’s right to fight reactionaries! Drown fascism in a sea of resistance!”

Right to Rebel SATX responded to a Campus Reform inquiry by stating: “No comment. “

The university told Campus Reform the individual is a confirmed student and has since been “banned” by police from campus and is “no longer allowed to attend classes or activities.”

Campus Reform has contacted TPUSA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.