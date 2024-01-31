Opinion
Transgender woman breaks track records at New York college: 'The thing that never happens happened again'

A transgender woman at the Rochester Institute of Technology broke two track-and-field records on Friday.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
January 31, 2024, 5:31 pm ET

According to WHAM, Sadie Schreiner broke the college’s record for the 200-meter run, finishing in 25.27 seconds, and also broke the 300-meter record with a time of 40.78 seconds. 

Schreiner qualified for the Atlantic Region Championship at the track meet.

The runner also won the Liberty League Women’s Track & Field Performer of the Week award, according to the report.

[RELATED: IN THE NEWS: Transgender volleyball player may become the first male to receive women’s D1 scholarship]

Schreiner posted on Instagram after breaking records, stating “Crazy meet last weekend!”

“Running till my legs give out,” Schreiner wrote.

Former collegiate swimmer and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines reacted to the situation on X, writing “Women’s records mean nothing if they’re set by men.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Education investigating Northwestern University over anti-Semitism complaint]

”The thing that never happens happened again. Male, Sadie (Camden) Schreiner, broke two more women’s collegiate records at @RITtigers,” Gaines wrote.





