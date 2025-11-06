Trinity Christian College announces closure: 'There is no sustainable path forward'

Trinity Christian College, a private faith-based institution in Palos Heights, Illinois, announced that it will close following the 2025–2026 academic year after more than 65 years of operation.

The college plans to continue normal academic and residential operations through spring 2026 before ceasing all academic activity.

The Board of Trustees said the decision was made after an extended financial review, with acting president Jeanine Mozie revealing in a video message that college leaders found that “there is no sustainable path forward.”

Persistent operating deficits, declining student enrollment, and reduced donor giving have left the institution unable to sustain its mission or meet long-term financial obligations.

Trinity says its challenges mirror those of small private colleges across the country that have struggled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising operational costs, and increased competition for a shrinking pool of students.

After exploring a variety of options, including restructuring programs, forming strategic partnerships, and implementing cost-cutting measures, the college determined that closure was the only feasible outcome.

Trinity has begun coordinating with “teach-out” partner institutions to ensure that students who have not completed their degrees can transfer their credits and finish their programs at comparable costs. The college has also scheduled advising sessions and academic forums to guide students through the transition.

Athletic programs, including baseball, softball, and volleyball, will continue through the end of the 2025–2026 season.

Once the college closes, Calvin University will serve as the record custodian for Trinity’s academic transcripts and diploma verifications.