Trump admin revoked 4,000 student visas due to crimes including human trafficking: REPORT

According to a recent report, President Donald Trump’s administration has revoked more than 4,000 visas from foreign students during his first several months in office.

The vast majority of the visas that the administration has revoked have been of individuals who have committed serious crimes in the United States, according to The New York Post. Such crimes included arson, child endangerment, and robbery.

“They came and they were breaking the law with no consequences,” a source told the Post. “We set up a special action team to handle this.”

“There were cases like where it was not a serious thing, like littering, or somebody had charges that were dropped, where we didn’t revoke those,” the Post’s source continued. “Because it should be a serious matter.”

Campus Reform reported earlier this month about Inside Higher Ed’s database of students that have had their visas revoked. At the time, that publication documented 1,300 student visa revocations.

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department had revoked more than 300 visas, tying the visa revocations to pro-Hamas conduct, including pro-Palestine protests on college campuses.

“Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa,” Rubio said in a press conference. “We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist.”

More recently, Johns Hopkins University has seen 37 international students lose their student visas from the Trump administration.

Last month, an anti-Israel student activist at Cornell University, Momodou Taal, had his visa revoked after posting online that “every single Zionist” is a “sick sick individual.”

“And there can be no path forward except for the complete eradication of Zionism; materially and mentally,” Taal continued, later adding: “Zionists are indeed the chosen people… Chosen for hell.”

Earlier this year, at the beginning of the deportations, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon issued a statement condemning anti-Semitic disruptions on college campuses.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year,” McMahon said. “University leaders must do better.”

Campus Reform has contacted the U.S. Department of State for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.