Trump administration investigates Cal Poly Humboldt over alleged anti-Semitic attacks

The U.S. Department of Education has opened an anti-Semitism investigation into California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt following complaints that the university administration has turned a blind eye to anti-Semitic behavior on its campus.

The Education Department opened the investigation on May 20, according to its website. The investigation follows complaints made by two nonprofit organizations, Jewish on Campus and The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which the groups filed earlier this year.

The investigation will look into violations of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, as noted by the Jewish News Syndicate.

“Not only did the Cal Poly administration refuse to prosecute brazen, violent acts of anti-Semitism, but they allowed their students to be victimized over and over, offering them nothing but a callous disregard for their continued harassment,” Kenneth Marcus, chairman of the Brandeis Center, said following the Education Department’s announcement.

According to the Brandeis Center’s initial complaint against the school, which it filed on March 6, Cal Poly’s Jewish students have been attacked “verbally and physically” and “forced out of areas on campus.” The complaint states that pro-Palestine activists put “fake blood on Jewish students,” shouted slurs at Jewish students, and “spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti.”

“Instead of addressing the anti-Semitism, Cal Poly’s administration has encouraged Jewish students to hide their Jewish identity to avoid being targeted,” the complaint alleged.

In February, the Education Department also opened anti-Semitism investigations into schools such as Columbia University, Northwestern University and the University of California, Berkeley.

Cal Poly’s interim president, Michael Spagna, said following the announcement of the Education Department’s investigation that the school will work with The California State University to ensure compliance with “all federal requirements,” according to The Washington Free Beacon.

“We also recognize that this may be an especially difficult and painful time for our Jewish students, faculty, and staff, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure our entire campus community can feel safe,” Spagna added.

In April 2024, Campus Reform reported about pro-Palestine demonstrations at Cal Poly, Humboldt, including graffiti and other vandalism that reportedly cost “millions” of dollars to repair. Despite this, in August the local district attorney’s office dropped most of the charges against anti-Israel protesters.

Following the extensive anti-Israel protests during the 2023-2024 school year, the president of the school, Tom Jackson, Jr., resigned his post.

Campus Reform has contacted California Polytechnic State University, Humboldt for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.