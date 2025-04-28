Trump administration revokes visas from 37 Johns Hopkins students for pro-Hamas activism

37 international students who attend Johns Hopkins University have had their student visas revoked amid the Trump administration’s removal of allegedly pro-Hamas protesters.

The university confirmed the revocations in a statement to CBS News, but stated that it had not been given specific reasons by the federal government.

“We have received no information about the specific basis for the terminations, but we have no indication that they are associated with free expression activities on campus,” a university statement reads. “While terminations require students to depart the United States, we are not aware of any arrests or detentions of Johns Hopkins students as a result of these visa actions.”

15 percent of Johns Hopkins first-years are international students, according to the university website.

One international student accused the federal government of being an “authoritarian regime” for revoking visas, according to CBS News.

37 is the first specific number that the university administration has disclosed to the press. Earlier this month, Johns Hopkins said that “approximately a dozen” student visas had been revoked, signalling a significant recent increase, as noted by The Baltimore Banner.

Johns Hopkins announced on April 11 that it will launch a “new virtual briefing series” to update faculty and students about federal directives, including “immigration enforcement activities.” The series began on April 15, the university stated.

As of publication, the administration has revoked over 1,800 visas for allegedly pro-Hamas activists, according to Inside Higher Ed.

On March 27, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the State Department had revoked more than 300 visas, tying the revocations to anti-Israel student protests.

“Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa,” Rubio said in a March press conference. “We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist.”

Campus Reform has contacted Johns Hopkins University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.