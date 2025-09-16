Trump admin's plan for UCLA includes $1B fine, affirmation of two genders, end to trans procedures on minors: REPORT

The Los Angeles Times reviewed a 28-page settlement between the Trump administration and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) following allegations of civil rights violations and anti-Semitism at the school, although the document has not yet been made public.

The proposal is reportedly structured as a three-year reform plan and calls on UCLA to set up a $172 million reparations fund for people with claims of civil rights violations, end sex changes for minors, and affirm that there are only two official genders.

Students from foreign countries who enter the university should not be “anti-Western, anti-American, or antisemitic.” The administration still welcomes international students and asks UCLA to create special resources to help acclimate them to the “norms of a campus dedicated to free inquiry and open debate.”

The Trump administration also asks UCLA to ensure it isn’t “financially reliant” on “partnerships with foreign entities.”

Campus Reform has long reported on the enduring controversy over Northwestern’s campus in Qatar, which operates under Qatari law and enforces nondisparagement clauses that limit free expression, shape curricula, and restrict criticism of the Qatari regime. Heavy Qatari funding, faculty ties to extremist-linked figures, and past partnerships with state-run media like Al Jazeera have further embedded Qatari influence on the American university.

UCLA, in order to regain federal funding, must also ensure that it’s not “financially reliant” upon “foreign student admissions.” About 28% of annual tuition revenue at U.S. public colleges came from foreign students from 2015-2016, according to data from SelfScore.

Campus Reform has previously reported that Ivy League universities were among the top recipients of $8.5 billion in Arab funding over the course of 35 years.

The Trump administration also calls upon UCLA to pay more than a billion dollars in settlement fees over five years. UCLA would have to release demographic data for its hires, students who’ve applied to the university, and students who’ve been accepted.

The university, under the settlement, would be required to release a statement confirming that men cannot play women’s sports, enter women’s bathrooms, or live in female-only dorm rooms. Similarly, women cannot play men’s sports, enter men’s bathrooms, or live in male-only dorm rooms.

Milliken, who became president of the UC system on Aug. 1, reiterated in a letter to elected officials that “the stakes are high, and the risks are very real.” California Governor Gavin Newsom has also weighed in, threatening to sue the Trump administration over what he called unconstitutional overreach into higher education.

The document underscores institutional independence by affirming that the government cannot “dictate faculty hiring, university hiring, admission decisions, or the content of academic speech.” Instead, it encourages UCLA to adopt “policies to protect faculty and students from retaliation for expressing minority opinions or engaging in free expression,” prioritizing a clear commitment to academic freedom and open inquiry.

