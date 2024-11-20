Trump announces intent to nominate Linda McMahon, advocate of expanding ‘worker education programs,’ as Education Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Linda McMahon as his choice to head the Department of Education.

Linda McMahon is currently the leader of the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit that promotes “policies that put the American people first.” She previously worked in the Trump administration as Administrator of the Small Business Administration, and was also “President and later CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.”

Trump made the announcement on Tuesday, CNN reported.

[RELATED: Wesleyan University President blasts Trump in new op-ed, claiming Trump is a ‘threat’ to higher education]

“Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World. We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort,” the president-elect said, according to CNN.

Trump said that McMahon “will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families” and called her a “fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights.”

McMahon wrote an op-ed for The Hill on Sept. 11 expressing her support for the “Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act,” which expands the acceptance criteria for Pell Grants.

In the article, McMahon makes the case that America’s “educational system must offer clear and viable pathways to the American Dream aside from four-year degrees,” as “many degree programs have lost sight of their mission.”

[RELATED: Christian university in Arizona wins battle with Department of Education over non-profit status]

She advocates for Pell Grants to include coverage for “high-quality, shorter-term, industry-aligned education programs that could lead to immediate employment in well-paying jobs” such as “software development ‘boot camps’ that teach coding and other skills related to digital infrastructure.”

“Pretending college is the path for everyone is incredibly outdated,” she stated.

Trump has previously signaled his wish to close the Department of Education and promised to liberate education from “wokeness.”

Campus Reform has reached out to America First Policy Institute for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.