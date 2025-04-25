Trump executive order aims to reform college accreditation agencies

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at reforming accreditation agencies, seeking to curb university spending on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

In the order, Trump noted that accreditors “determine which institutions provide a quality education — and therefore merit accreditation.”

“Unfortunately, accreditors have not only failed in this responsibility to students, families, and American taxpayers, but they have also abused their enormous authority,” the executive order reads.

According to the president, colleges and universities are failing to implement anti-DEI orders, which the executive order terms “unlawful discrimination.”

“Federal recognition will not be provided to accreditors engaging in unlawful discrimination in violation of Federal law,” the order continues.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is now charged with ensuring that “accreditation requires higher education institutions to provide high-quality, high-value academic programs free from unlawful discrimination or other violations of Federal law,” according to the executive order.

Accreditation agencies will also be required to ensure that universities promote “intellectual diversity” as well as “academic freedom.”

Secretary McMahon signaled her approval of the order in a statement on the Department of Education’s website.

“Instead of pushing schools to adopt a divisive DEI ideology, accreditors should be focused on helping schools improve graduation rates and graduates’ performance in the labor market,” she said. “The Department of Education will create a competitive marketplace of higher education accreditors, which will give colleges and universities incentives and support to focus on lowering college costs, fostering innovation, and delivering a high-quality postsecondary education.”

The executive order is just the latest move by the Trump administration against DEI in higher education. Immediately following his inauguration in January, President Trump signed an executive order designed to prevent universities that receive federal money from promoting DEI.

Various schools, including the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Cincinnati, have moved to comply with the order, while others, like Harvard University, have not.

Campus Reform has contacted the Department of Education for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.