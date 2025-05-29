Trump lauds West Point grads for 'bravest hearts' and 'noblest souls' in commencement address

President Donald Trump delivered this year’s commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point on Saturday, commending the academy’s 1,002 graduates on their choice to enter into service and calling on them to continue dedicating themselves to traditional American virtues.

The president praised the graduates for their decision to serve, highlighting the character and discipline required to choose a path of national service over more conventional career opportunities.

“You chose honor and you chose sacrifice. And, instead of business suits and dress shoes, you chose muddy boots and fatigues, keeping yourself in shape,” Trump said. “West Point cadets don’t just have the brightest minds, you also have the bravest hearts and the noblest souls.”

Trump also recognized the graduating class’s athletic achievements, singling out the Black Knights for their exceptional football season as the team posted an undefeated record in American Athletic Conference play.

Turning to policy, Trump outlined several reforms made under his administration, including the launch of the Golden Dome Missile Defense Shield and the removal of military policies promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). He positioned these changes as part of a broader effort to restore focus on combat readiness and core military values.

“The job of the US Armed Forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun,” Trump said. “The military’s job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America, anywhere, anytime, in any place.”

Trump also emphasized the steps his administration has taken to bolster national security, including crackdowns on illegal immigration.

“Our country was invaded for the last four years, and they’ve allowed people to come into our country that shouldn’t be here. Criminals walk in, no vetting, no check-in, no nothing. Where are they coming from?” Trump said.

“We’re getting them out of our country,” he continued. “We have no choice. We’re getting them out and bringing them back where they came from.”

Campus Reform has previously reported on the Trump administration’s reforms of military policies, including the Naval Academy’s rollback of race-based admissions policies this year.

Jules W. Hurst III, Army veteran and head of the Department of Defense’s anti-DEI task force, affirmed the decision last month and emphasized the need for merit-based incentive in the nation’s armed forces.

“This is about the Department of Defense getting back to merit-based, colorblind policies because, at the end of the day, our responsibility is to make sure that we take the best people and put them in positions of responsibility to lead America’s sons and daughters,” Hurst stated.

Campus Reform has reached out to West Point for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.