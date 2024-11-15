Trump warns universities they could lose accreditation if they let anti-Semitism run wild: FLASHBACK

President-Elect Donald Trump previously warned institutions of higher education that they could lose accreditation if they promote “antisemitic propaganda” or allow “violence . . . against Jewish students.”

Speaking at an event in Washington, D.C. in September, Trump said: “Here is what I will do to defeat anti-Semitism and defend our Jewish citizens in America: My first week back in the Oval Office, my Administration will inform every college president that if you do not end antisemitic propaganda they will lose their accreditation and federal taxpayer support.”



“We will not subsidize the creation of terrorist sympathizers, and we’re not going to do it, certainly [not] on American soil, we’re not going to do it anywhere. Next, I will inform every educational institution in our land that if they permit violence, harassment, or threats against Jewish students, the schools will be held accountable for violations of the civil rights law.”

He continued, stating that “Jewish Americans must have equal protection under the law. They’re going to get it.”

Trump’s remarks echoed similar statements he made at an Aug. 15 “Stop Antisemitism” event, at which he warned: “We will deport the foreign jihad sympathizers, and we will deport them very quickly. And Hamas supporters will be gone. . . . If you hate America, if you want to eliminate Israel, then we don’t want you in our country. We really don’t want you in our country.”

Reports of anti-Semitic incidents have skyrocketed in American college and university campuses in the year after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre against Israel.

A recent Capital Research Center study found that there are more than 150 groups operating on campuses that “ support [and have] ties to terrorism and terrorist organizations.”



“The anti-Israel extremist groups espouse varying ideologies and have developed into two factions. One is a fusion of communists/Marxists, anarchists, and Islamist extremists. The other faction are anti-Israel extremist groups with white supremacist/nationalist ideologies. Sometimes components within either faction will express support for the other faction based on a shared Jew-hatred, anti-Americanism, and goal of sparking a revolutionary uprising or insurgency,” the report noted.

An August survey from Alums for Campus Fairness also found that almost half of Jewish students “report never or rarely feeling safe identifying as a Jew at their school.”