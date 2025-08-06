Tufts promotes LGBT retreat to teach ‘oppression’ and ‘queer history’

Tufts University in Massachusetts is organizing a “Lavender Retreat” for LGBT-identifying students next month.

The university’s LGBT Center, which is organizing the event, shared more information in an Aug. 2 Instagram post.

[RELATED: Catholic university encourages community to avoid ‘men and women’ language]

Scheduled for Sept. 26–28, the retreat is planned for “freshmen and sophomores at Tufts who are looking to build community and explore queerness as an identity/framework!”

“At the LGBT Center, we aim to uplift people of color, trans and nonbinary people, and first-gen students in all of our work,” the description says. “Folks within these communities are strongly encouraged to apply!”

The post also reassures students wondering if they are “queer enough” to participate in the “Lavender Retreat.”

Participants will join in “LOTS of guided dialogue on topics such as queer/trans history, intersectionality, oppression, and action,” “opportunities to step outside your comfort zone in a welcoming space, in a group of 20 LGBTQ+ students,” and a “space to reflect on your identities and how you want to show up in the world as a ‘queer leader.’”

According to its web page, the LGBT Center “believes that LGBTQIA+ experiences are not a monolith as we understand that race, gender, ability, and class background play a huge role in access and privilege.”

“We are committed to community accountability and justice,” the page adds.

[RELATED: UVA offers ‘Black Feminist Theory’ and ‘Queer American History’ courses this fall]

In December, the university’s LGBT Center sponsored a “Queer Librarian Story Hour” for students during finals.

Tufts is not alone in offering an identity-based orientation and related events.

George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, has scheduled a “Lavender Orientation” for Aug. 27. The school’s LGBTQ+ Resources Center will use the program to introduce LGBT-identifying students to campus.

Likewise, Western Washington University in Bellingham hosted an event last fall called “Queerientation.”

The University of Virginia also hosted four identity-based orientation events last August for Asian Americans, LGBT-identifying students, “Latinx” students, and multicultural students.

Campus Reform has contacted Tufts University and the LGBT Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.