Tufts University suspends Students for Justice in Palestine chapter before 'Student Intifada' march on Oct. 7

Tufts University in Massachusetts has suspended its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter after a series of policy violations, including a call for students to “Join the Student Intifada” at a protest on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attack.

Tufts SJP announced on its Instagram on Friday that the organization was suspended, and posted a screenshot of an Oct. 7 letter from the Tufts University Office of Community Standards.

”The Office of Community Standards has received information which alleges that on September 30, 2024 the group published an Instagram post under the SJP Tufts Instagram account featuring individuals with assault rifles/weapons, instructing students to ‘Join the Student Intifada!’ and to ‘escalate’ at an event planned for the anniversary of the October 7 attack,” the office wrote. ”Because of this conduct, we have no choice bat to impose Interim Suspension on Srudcnts for Justice in Palestine. Interim Suspension is effective immediately until the conclusion of the conduct process related to the incident outlined above.”

In response, Tufts SJP demanded reinstatement and wrote “We will not back down, we will not apologize...Glory to the martrys.”

Patrick Collins, Tufts’ executive director of media relations, confirmed the suspension in a comment to The Tufts Daily.

“Tufts University placed the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group on interim suspension due to multiple violations of university policies,” Collins wrote. “The suspension will remain in effect until the case is fully resolved. During this time, SJP must halt all activities, events, and meetings. Any attempt to continue operating during this suspension will result in serious disciplinary consequences for both the organization and its leaders.”



