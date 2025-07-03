Tufts University trains museum students to target ‘whiteness’ and ‘colonialism’

Tufts University is offering a graduate-level certificate aimed at reshaping how students view art museums by teaching them to dismantle what the university describes as the institutions’ ties to “whiteness” and “colonialism.”

The program, called “Anti-Racist Curatorial Practice,” is housed within the School of Arts and Sciences and requires students to complete five courses to receive certification.

Tufts University is a private university in Medford, Massachusetts.

Among the required courses is “Art, Whiteness, and Empire: The Art Museum as an Imperialist Repository,” which claims museums have historically acted as tools of white supremacy and imperialist ideology.

According to Tufts’ official program page, the certificate “is designed to help art museum professionals develop an anti-discriminatory work ethic, which will sustain and support communities of people who are consistently harmed by systems of oppression both inside and outside the art museum.”

The program emphasizes that students will learn to identify how “western art museums developed as cultural repositories of colonialism” and how traditional curatorial practices are “rooted in racist principles.”

The course instructs students to conduct “anti-racist object analyses” and to reinterpret museum collections through “a non-white lens.” Students are also trained to “navigate normative institutional structures and procedures that are rooted in imperialist histories.”

The coursework aligns with a broader trend of universities offering explicitly ideological courses under the guise of academic study. For example, Southwestern University in Texas recently offered a course titled “Anthropology of Whiteness,” and the University at Buffalo in New York taught a course called “Black Lives Matter: Building Racial Justice and Solidarity.”

Tufts’ program description adds that students “will engage in self-reflection, develop self-awareness, and participate in critical analysis of systems of privilege and oppression.” It further encourages students to create “personal strategies for becoming antiracist and facilitating change in communities and society.”

Campus Reform contacted Tufts University and the School of Arts and Sciences for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.