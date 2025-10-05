Tuition-funded 'pleasure packs' available for Utah students

The Center for Campus Wellness at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City provides a program called “Safe(r) Sex,” which is funded by student tuition and provides students with “pleasure packs.”

The program is funded by the “Student Health Fee,” which is grouped in with the over $500 of “Mandatory Fees” on a students’ tuition statement.

A spokesperson for the university told Campus Reform that the school spent an estimated $12,908 on its sexual health initiatives in 2024.

The program advertises itself as providing “easy access to barrier methods, as well as sexual and reproductive health information,” according to its home page.

This site links directly to several pages from Planned Parenthood, such as its articles titled “Everything you need to know about condoms” and “Curious about Dental Dams?”

The main way in which they provide is through doling out “pleasure packs.” The packs are free to students. Each student can order one pack per week. These packs include ten condoms (with options varying in size, type and material), three packs of lube, and an optional three oral dams, according to the website.

The order form requests extensive information from the student. It begins by asking if it is their first time ordering from the Pleasure Pack Delivery Service (PPDS), with the response options being “Yes, I’m so excited,” and “Nope, but I’m happy to be back.”

Students are asked which pack option they prefer and if they would like the additional oral dams. After this, students are asked which of the eleven campus locations works best for them to be able to easily pick up the pack.

The form then prompts students to reflect on two optional self-identification questions.

The first asks, “I identify as…” with options including man, woman, nonbinary, genderfluid/genderqueer, transgender, and “I’ll explain in my own words” accompanied by a text box.

The form then asks for one’s sexual orientation, with options including gay, lesbian, asexual, bisexual, pansexual, queer, straight, and again “I’ll explain in my own words.”