Turning Point reporter Cam Higby harassed by trans activist over Kirk assassination debate

Cam Higby, a frontline reporter for Turning Point USA, was met with violence and screaming while debating the idea that “Nobody should be killed over their opinion” at the University of Washington’s Seattle campus (UW) on Sept. 12.

Higby set up a table at the University’s main campus in Seattle, hoping to discuss the assassination of Turning Point USA founder, husband, and father of two, Charlie Kirk.

In the video, Higby is seen standing behind a table with a simple, handmade sign that read “No one should be killed because of opinions,” in reference to Kirk’s assassination.

During his visit to UW, a trans activist named Alex Randall—who goes by the name SquidTips on social media—came up to the table and started yelling at Higby.

Randall hurled insults, calling Higby a “loser” and dubbing him “the disinformation motherfu****.”

“I don’t give a f*** about Charlie” Randall told Higby, while he recorded their whole exchange on his phone.

During the confrontation, Randall ripped one of the signs off Higby’s table, later claiming that this destruction of property only happened because he “tripped.”

Randall said that Higby deserved to be attacked and constantly called on him to participate in “mutual combat” such as a boxing match to resolve the disagreement. Higby refused and said that he does not believe violence solves this issue.

In an apology video posted to his YouTube channel, Randall said he didn’t “operate in a way that’s consistent” with his values and that he’s not proud of the interaction. He affirmed that seeks to model good behavior for all of the communities he’s apart of and acknowledges that his actions towards Higby didn’t uphold that goal.

A University of Washington spokesperson told Campus Reform that “violence has no place on our campuses or in our dialogue, and individuals on campus should be able to express themselves without fear of violence.”

The representative added that no reports were filed to the University’s police department.

In the video, another man disagreed with the idea that Charlie Kirk was killed because of his opinions, calling Kirk “disingenuous” and said that he “subverted truth.” He referred to Higby as an “acolyte of Kirk” for speaking in public on a college campus.

A woman claimed that Charlie helped get a “bigot,” “racist,” and “pedophile” into office, referencing President Trump. She also stated that President Trump has removed rights and kidnapped people using Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

She also stated that she is “not sad that Charlie was killed” and white men like Higby face less oppression because of their race and sex.

Another bypasser—who Higby alleges is a University professor—stated that Charlie Kirk was a “vile” individual, particularly due to a statement disapproving of United Airlines’ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring standards.

While several individuals criticized Higby, he also received support from his audience, with some people calling Kirk’s assassination “horrendous” and “crazy.” One girl said that “college campuses should be a safe space for debate” and is scared for the future.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Washington and Cam Higby for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

