Two anti-Israel Florida students accept plea deals for April arrests

Two students from the University of Florida who were arrested in April during an anti-Israel protest in Gainesville have reportedly accepted plea deals.

On Aug. 21, Keely Gliwa and Roseanna Bisram pledged to pay a small fine with no jail time after resisting an officer without violence. Earlier this year, the duo had reportedly rejected plea deals and pleaded not guilty, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The students’ deferred prosecution agreement would see the charges dropped should they agree to pay $150 in fees, donate the same amount to charity, and not get arrested again.

Campus Reform reported on six total anti-Israel protesters who were arrested on April 29. A UF spokesperson said at the time that “we also told them that clearly prohibited activities would result in a trespassing order from UPD (barring them from all university properties for three years) and an interim suspension from the university.”

Gliwa and Bisram had reportedly faced additional charges for failing to comply with police orders and concealing their faces with masks. However, the State Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges early in its examination of the case.

The charges of the arrested Florida students from April 29 are all misdemeanors, except for Allan Frasheri, who faces a battery charge for allegedly spitting on a police officer. Frasheri has also been suspended for four years by the university.

Gliwa and Bisram remain suspended from enrolling at UF and are prohibited from campus for three years.

Campus Reform has reached out to UF for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.