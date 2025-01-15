Two Democrats join House Republicans in passing bill to prevent men from competing in women's sports

The U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill that prohibit males from competing on girl or women’s sports teams at institutions that receive federal funding.

On Tuesday, the House voted 218-206 to pass the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, with Texas Democrats Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez joining 216 Republicans to advance the bill to the Senate.

The bill would amend the 1972 Education Amendments to ensure title IX athletics compliance requires schools to recognize sex as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

”It shall be a violation of subsection (a) for a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates an athletic program or activity to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls,” the legislation reads. “For the purposes of this subsection, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The bill was introduced on Jan. 3 by Florida Congressman Greg Steube, who has discussed the need to defend “fairness in sports.”

“Americans are united in our belief that men have no place in women’s sports, whether it’s breaking records, entering locker rooms, or stealing scholarship opportunities,” he said in a press release following the House vote. “Denying biological truth erases fairness in sports and puts women’s safety and opportunities at risk. Today’s passage sends a clear message to the Senate—protecting women and girls in sports is not negotiable.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that the bill’s passage marked a “great day for women in America.”

“Today, the House voted to uphold common sense,” Johnson remarked. “We voted to require all schools receiving federal funds to uphold the original meaning of Title IX and keep biological men out of women’s sports.”

”Last Congress, we also voted on this legislation. And not one Democrats joined us,” Johnson added. “The American people sent a clear message in November. They want a return to common sense, but Democrats are ignoring them.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama also reintroduced a similar piece of legislation on Jan. 7, which he originally introduced in March 2023.

Tuberville also applauded the bill’s passage in the House and vowed “to fight for women and girls everywhere.”

”As a former coach, I have seen firsthand the impact that Title IX has had on women’s sports,” the senator stated. “Unfortunately, the Biden administration has declared a war on Title IX. I’m grateful to be working with my friend, Sen. Blackburn, to restore sanity as we continue to fight for women and girls everywhere.”