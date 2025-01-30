Two more protesters identified after interrupting Israeli history class at Columbia

Columbia University has identified two more participants in the disruption of a History of Modern Israel class, during which pro-Palestine students distributed anti-Semitic fliers and made anti-Israel statements.

“The University has identified two additional participants who are not Columbia students but are from an affiliated institution,” the university administration announced in a statement on Monday. “These participants have been barred from Columbia’s campus and referred to their home institution for further investigation and discipline.”

For Columbia, “affiliated institutions” include Barnard College, Union Theological Seminary, and Teachers College, according to The Columbia Daily Spectator.

The university administration additionally clarified in its Jan. 27 update that it will continue investigating the anti-Semitic incident and will pursue potential disciplinary processes against the disruptive activists.

“The University’s investigation into the January 21 disruption of a History of Modern Israel class continues,” the announcement continues. “As we stated last week, Columbia has identified and suspended a Columbia participant, pending a full investigation and disciplinary process.”

During the Jan. 21 protest, pro-Palestine demonstrators disrupted a class on modern Israeli history, accusing the Jewish state of being an “apartheid state,” and saying the class should have been titled “history of the occupation from the point of view of the colonizers.”

“Today a History of Modern Israel class was disrupted by protesters who handed out fliers. We strongly condemn this disruption, as well as the fliers that included violent imagery that is unacceptable on our campus and in our community,” Columbia President Katrina Armstrong stated in the wake of the protest.

“No group of students has a right to disrupt another group of students in a Columbia classroom,” Armstrong added. “Disrupting academic activities constitutes a violation of the Rules of University conduct and the nature of the disruption may constitute violations of other University policies.”

Following the protest, Columbia posted security personnel outside other classes that have connections to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, in case other protests sparked there.

“We have modified our security protocols, including requiring CUID swipe for building access on Morningside campus,” the university explained.

“We have mobilized the Public Safety team to prevent future incidents, including identifying and directing additional resources to classes at increased risk for disruption,” the Columbia administration continued.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.