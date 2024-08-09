U of Nebraska hosted panel featuring prof from university co-founded by Hamas founder

The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently wrapped up a discussion series that included a panel with a professor from a controversial university that was co-founded by one of the original founders of the terrorist group, Hamas.



The webinar series, “From the Frontlines of Conflict,” commenced on May 29 and finished its final session on July 24.



The June 12 talk, “Urgent Care Under Fire: Emergency Medicine in Conflicts,” featured Dr. Nabil Al Barqouni, MD of the Islamic University of Gaza.



Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas, helped found the university in 1978. The university has also been accused of having extensive ties to Hamas, harboring Hamas terrorists, and serving as storage for Hamas weapons.

Leading Hamas officials have also taught at the Islamic University.



One of the institutions that partnered with the University of Nebraska to host the event series was another controversial Palestinian university accused of having Hamas connections: Birzeit University in the West Bank.



A lawsuit filed against Harvard University on Jan. 10 mentions the Ivy League school’s ties to Birzeit and claims: “Birzeit’s buildings and events are named after convicted terrorists; military parades on campus feature students wearing mock explosive vests while waving Hamas flags; in May 2022, Hamas won the majority of Birzeit student government seats; and, two weeks before the October 7 massacre, eight students were arrested with weapons and plans to carry out a terrorist attack.”



Members of the student council at Birzeit were also arrested by Israeli forces this July for planning a terrorist attack.



“Through this international collaboration, we can enhance our collective capacity to respond to the dire health needs arising from global conflicts, ultimately minimizing lives lost and fostering a more ready and resilient global response corps,” a UN Medical Center official said about the event series.



Campus Reform has contacted the University of Nebraska for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.