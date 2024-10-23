U of Oklahoma to feature event with ‘internationally recognized drag queens,’ drag performer named ‘Plasma’

The University of Oklahoma’s Queer Student Association hosted a drag show that showcased so-called “internationally recognized drag queens.”

The “Crimson & Queens” event, which “provides a platform for OU students and other local performers to showcase their art and increase visibility for the local LGBTQIA+ community,” took place on Thursday as part of the university’s Homecoming week. The event is supposedly “one of the largest collegiate drag shows in the United States.”

The event “features internationally recognized drag queens, all of whom have gained considerable fame from their appearances on the Emmy Award-winning television show RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

[RELATED: Cal State to host ‘Werk Witch Drag Show’ to ‘celebrate the beautiful hxstory of drag culture’]

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a show whose purpose is to find “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

The main performer for this iteration of “Crimson & Queens” was a drag performer who goes by the stage name “Plasma.” He “rose to national fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, wowing audiences with her polished performances and undeniable charisma,” as advertised on the event page.

”Plasma” is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

The annual drag show is not the only LGBTQ-themed event hosted by the Queer Student Association. The student group also organizes the “Proudly Gleaming” prom for “LGBTQIA+ students and allies” and a “Lavender Celebration,” which is a graduation ceremony for students who identify as “LGBTQ,” featuring “their chosen names and pronouns.”

The group also lists several university resources for LGBTQ-identifying students, such as name changes, a Google map for “All-Gender Restrooms,” and “affirming healthcare.”

[RELATED: Central Washington U to host drag show featuring performers ‘Aquasha DeLusty’ and ‘Edacious March’]

Many other colleges and universities sponsor drag performances on campus.

The University of Southern California is scheduling a Tuesday event called “Drag Me to Hell: Demonic Drag Performances and Costume Contest.” One of the drag performers at the event is the “Season One winner of the drag competition show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.”

California Lutheran University is also hosting a drag bingo on Friday featuring “unforgettable performances by up-and-coming drag talent.”

Campus Reform contacted the University of Oklahoma for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.