UC Berkeley to offer new course that describes Hamas as a 'revolutionary resistance force fighting settler colonialism'

The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a course in spring 2025 that describes Hamas as a “revolutionary resistance force fighting settler colonialism.”

According to a screenshot posted by Eyal Yakoby, the course, titled “English Composition in Connection with the Reading of World Literature, Leninism and Anarchism: A Theoretical Approach to Literature and Film,” is set to be offered in spring 2025.

In addition to describing Hamas as a “revolutionary resistance force,” the course description also accuses America of funding “genocide.”

”With the US-backed and -funded genocide being carried out against Indigenous Palestinians by the Israeli Occupying Force, many have found it difficult to envision a reality beyond the one we are living in today. At the same time, we have also seen a rise in global socialist (and in particular Leninist) movements that are actively combating this destructive imperial agenda. From the Hamas revolutionary resistance forces combating settler-colonialism to a continuous anti-imperialist politic by Cuba, Vietnam, Venezuela, China, DPRK, and various Indigenous and First-Nation peoples across the Americas, there continues to be a commitment to anti-imperialism and anti-capitalism...,” states the course description.

The course is displayed on the university’s website, but the description has been removed.

Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor for the UC Berkeley Office of Communications and Public Affairs told Campus Reform the matter is under review.

”The matter is currently under review and the course description has already been changed,” Mogulof said.

Both instructors set to teach the course, Christián Gonzalez Reyes and Harry Mizumoto, signed a letter following spring 2024 protests at UCLA that blames Israel for “all violent struggle that is currently taking place on Palestinian lands.”

”To blame anyone other than the Zionist Israeli government and its settlers mischaracterizes this struggle and fuels the ongoing violence. Although international law states that Palestians’ have the right to defend themselves in their ancestral homelands, it is evident these rights only apply to some,” the letter states.

National Review obtained the letter.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of California, Berkeley, for comment.