UC Davis group offers free gender and legal name change clinic

The University of California, Davis (UC Davis) is hosting multiple free sessions this spring for people to receive guidance on changing one’s name and gender on official legal documents like social security cards, drivers licenses, and passports.

The UC Davis Gender and Name Change Project (GNCP) has organized these events to be free of charge and available to both California adults and minors on Jan. 26, Feb. 16, and March 22.

“Get free support from caring lawyers and law students to change your name or gender marker on legal documents,” the group’s Instagram account notes.

Individuals can RSVP to reserve a spot to meet with an attorney and practicing law student at the local Yolo County Courthouse or online via Zoom.

When filling out the reservation form, applicants are asked to list their pronouns, and if they are over the age of 18. “If not, we can still help you!,” the web page states.

Students under 18 years old are eligible to legally change their name and gender on official documents with the consent of a guardian.

In September, the group invited practicing law students to become “student counselors with GNCP ‘’ to help “trans and non-binary community members obtain a legal name and gender change”.

“Diverting resources and attention toward initiatives unrelated to academic pursuits such as the one that the GNCP is trying to push, dilutes the core mission of the institution, which I believe diminishes the overall educational experience for those, like myself, who study here,” UC Davis student Jenna Meyers told Campus Reform.

“When we have college administration-affiliated groups pushing minors to start making these changes, then it’s a bit of a problem. A child cannot consent to such practices,” another UC Davis alum said in an interview with Campus Reform.

According to the GNCP’s Instagram account, prior clinic sessions were offered during the spring and fall of 2023.

Campus Reform has reported similar instances at numerous universities that provide services for any student who wishes to legally change his or her gender and name.

Boston University (BU) allows students to officially change their names in student records, regardless of legal name, which will ultimately reflect on their transcripts and diplomas.

Additionally, BU admits to complications regarding name changes in certain documentation. “If your diploma doesn’t match your record name then technically it is deemed false and can greatly hinder degree verifications as a result,” the school notes.

Campus Reform has contacted UC Davis and the GNCP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.