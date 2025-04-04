UC Davis law school suspends student govt for 'discriminatory' pro-BDS resolution

The University of California, Davis (UC Davis) School of Law recently suspended its student government because it affirmed a BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) resolution against Israel.

The student government, the Law Students Association, approved the controversial resolution on Feb. 28, according to J. The resolution is entitled, “UC Davis Law Student Association Boycott of Businesses Connected to Israel and Complicit in Ongoing Genocide and Occupation in Palestine.”

A university spokesperson, Bill Kisliuk, said that the group violated UC Davis policy by implementing a “discriminatory” resolution.

The group “knowingly violated University of California policy by seeking to implement a discriminatory resolution intended to boycott people or entities with ties to Israel,” Kisliuk said in a statement, according to J.

“Members of the campus community may peacefully exercise their constitutional right of free expression, yet the university cannot allow disregard or violation of state or federal law and university policy,” he added, according to The Sacramento Bee.

In the resolution, the student government stated that “the people of Palestine have had their lives, livelihoods, and autonomy systematically targeted and dismantled by the settler-colonial state of Israel for over 75 years of ongoing occupation.”

The group resolved not to use student funds for businesses that have connections to Israel and stated it would not approve funding requests for purchases made from a list of major businesses, including Domino’s, McDonald’s and Pepsi.

“Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory violates international law due to its permanence and the Israeli government’s de facto annexation policies, but is still supported and funded by the United States government with over $3 billion in Foreign Military Financing annually,” the group continued.

The student government organization also called the blockade of Gaza “illegal” and “a systematic infringement” by the “settler state.”

“Palestinian liberation requires an end to the Israeli occupation and the right to return for all Palestinians,” the student government continued.

In March, UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said the school administration was also investigating complaints about the school’s chapter of the anti-Israel campus group, Students for Justice in Palestine.

“I want to state as strongly as possible that we will not tolerate hatred against any individual or group, or any activities directed at any individual or group in ways that violate UC policy,” May noted.

“We must honor one another’s humanity, even when we don’t agree. We must give people the freedom and opportunity to be who they are, authentically,” the chancellor concluded. “No one should ever fear coming to campus to learn or work. No student, faculty or staff member should make any other Aggie feel unwelcome.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of California, Davis for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.