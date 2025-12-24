UC Irvine purges webpage with racial quota, but archive shows the published goal

The University of California, Irvine quietly deleted a racial quota from its engineering school’s website after a federal civil rights complaint exposed the policy.

The Samueli School of Engineering had publicly stated it aimed to boost Black faculty, students, and staff to “match or exceed” California’s 6% Black population, a goal the October complaint filed by the Equal Protection Project noted.

The webpage with the published goal was taken down following the filing of the EPP’s complaint.

An archived version of the deleted webpage shows the school’s race-based target.

The complaint argues this amounts to a de facto quota system in violation of Title VI, Title VII, and the 14th Amendment.

UC Irvine has not explained the quota or its removal, offering only a vague statement that it supports a welcoming campus and is “reviewing the complaint.”

The case is part of a broader effort by the Equal Protection Project, which also filed a complaint against UCLA over 13 race- and sex-based scholarships.

Campus Reform reached out to UC Irvine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.