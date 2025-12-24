Opinion
UC Irvine purges webpage with racial quota, but archive shows the published goal

Following the filing of a civil rights complaint against the University of California, Irvine, a problematic webpage has been removed.

Trending
























Jared Harris | Deputy Editor
December 24, 2025, 7:00 am ET

The University of California, Irvine quietly deleted a racial quota from its engineering school’s website after a federal civil rights complaint exposed the policy. 

The Samueli School of Engineering had publicly stated it aimed to boost Black faculty, students, and staff to “match or exceed” California’s 6% Black population, a goal the October complaint filed by the Equal Protection Project noted.

[RELATED: UC Irvine hosting musical ‘performative lecture’ about ‘White Privilege’]

The webpage with the published goal was taken down following the filing of the EPP’s complaint. 

An archived version of the deleted webpage shows the school’s race-based target. 

The complaint argues this amounts to a de facto quota system in violation of Title VI, Title VII, and the 14th Amendment. 

[RELATED: 10 UC Irvine anti-Israel activists face charges, including refusal to disperse, resisting arrest]

UC Irvine has not explained the quota or its removal, offering only a vague statement that it supports a welcoming campus and is “reviewing the complaint.”

The case is part of a broader effort by the Equal Protection Project, which also filed a complaint against UCLA over 13 race- and sex-based scholarships.

Campus Reform reached out to UC Irvine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Staff image

