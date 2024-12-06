UC Riverside's 'Structural Racism Reading Group' tasks members to read literature that promotes abortion and decolonizing 'indigeneity'

A University of California, Riverside DEI-reading group is planning to meet in late December to discuss a book covering topics such as “disability justice” and “reproductive justice.”

The Structural Racism Reading Group is listed under UC Riverside’s planned events for the month of December, being a reading group of students, faculty, and “members of the off-campus community” that meets monthly to discuss books relating to “Justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging.”

The meetings and chosen books that the group meets to discuss fall under the university’s College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences, and is listed as a group under the university’s Center for Ideas & Society.

The book that the group has asked its members to read for the month of December is a title from the Journal of Medical Humanities called “Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging: A Health Humanities Consortium Initiative.”

A description of the essay states that the topics covered focuses on a DEI committee, which was not only formed in 2022, but was formed as a means to “support diversity and inclusion in the Health Humanities Consortium and to advance best practices for equity and inclusion in the field of medical and health humanities.”

Additionally, the essay gives a guideline for medical practitioners to create “participant-led commitment statement crafting and strategic planning.” The essay goes in detail about how “Health humanities-specific JEDIB work” relates to topics such as “disability justice; gender, sex, sexuality, and reproductive justice; and Indigeneity from a decolonial standpoint.”

The authors of the essay encourage individuals who are currently in the medical field to read the essay as a means to find “transferable techniques” that they could implement at their own medical institution relating to any of the previously covered topics.

In addition to these topics covered, the title includes another essay within it that “[A]nalyzes US institutional and demographic data to show that as an academic program, health humanities gives robust indicators of contributing significantly to students diversity and inclusive success in higher education and medical education.”

The essay also outlines how DEI “priorities and awareness” have the ability to “inform health equity scholarship and epistemic justice.”