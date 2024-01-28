UC San Francisco to shell out over $100,000 on anti-racist research projects

One of the nation’s leading graduate schools says it will award over $100,000 for anti-racist biomedical research projects.

The University of California, San Francisco’s web page states that the research grants are being made under the school’s Resource Allocation Program and are focused on “projects addressing anti-racism involving any race/ethnicity.”

“The UCSF Office of Research is committed to guiding equitable research conduct, building capacity for research on racism in biomedical research, and for supporting research using anti-racist and racial equity approaches,” a description page states.

The office encourages applicants from “groups historically excluded in healthcare, medicine, and public health.”

Under the grant, the school plans on giving two to three $10,000 “capacity building grants” and one to two $50,000 “research project awards.”

For the capacity building grants, the school is “particularly interested in supporting projects exploring the multiple levels at which structural racism impacts health and well-being, and exploring promising approaches to dismantling structural and institutional racism.”

The research project grants can be used to collect and analyze data, for historical analysis of past racism affecting current policies and institutions, or to perform “evaluations of anti-racist policies, programs or training initiatives.”

Organizers of the grant describe “anti-racism” as the “active process of identifying and eliminating racism by changing systems, organizational structures, policies and practices and attitudes.” They also describe the goal of anti-racism as power being “redistributed and shared equitably.”

“Critical Race Theory is a central framework for anti-racism scholarship, driving the understanding and uprooting of the causes of racial hierarchies and their consequences,” the website states.

UC San Francisco is home to many of the nation’s best graduate programs, including a top ranked medical school and medical system.

Campus Reform contacted UC San Francisco and its Office for Research for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.