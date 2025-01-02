UC Santa Barbara offered over $400k in salary for DEI administrator role

A public university in California was willing to pay up to $430,000 for the salary of a DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) administrator.

Last year, the University of California, Santa Barbara was looking to fill the position of “Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” with a listed annual salary of between $250,000 and $430,000.

“The incoming VCDEI will be a proactive strategic thinker who will help shape the future of one of the nation’s premier public universities,” the description read. “As a lead strategic advisor, the VCDEI will serve as an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts on campus by expanding the current operations of the office and further aligning resources, conversations, and partnerships throughout the university.”

“The successful candidate will have relevant administrative experience in the academic community and a strong record of scholarship that bears out a keen understanding of issues inherent to inclusion, equity, and diversity within a complex institutional setting,” the university’s posting continued.

Applicants were expected to hold a Ph.D. or equivalent, possess “scholarly” accomplishments as a tenured faculty member, and “3 to 5 years of demonstrated progressive leadership in developing and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and programs in an academic setting.”

On Dec. 2, the university announced Jeffrey Stewart for the role of Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Stewart received an annual salary of over $400,000 in his interim DEI position at the university in 2023, according to UC system records.

Many colleges and universities maintain expensive budgets dedicated to advancing DEI ideology.

For instance, Ohio State University has spent $13 million in recent years on approximately 200 DEI staffers.

A group called Open the Books reported in March that the University of Virginia spends $20 million annually on DEI employees.

Campus Reform has contacted UC Santa Barbara for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.