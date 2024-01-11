UChicago to award more 'Inclusive Climate Grants' to advance DEI in physical sciences

The University of Chicago’s Physical Sciences Department (PSD) is currently reviewing applications for “Inclusive Climate Grants” to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the school.

Proposed projects “must support/advance” the department’s “[Diversity and Inclusion] mission and vision by enhancing inclusion in the PSD,” an information page on the university’s website explains. Each approved project will receive up to $1,000.

Some project suggestions the department provides include programs, events, workshops, and conferences, among other options. More specific recommendations are “Programming that addresses one of the key focus areas in the University’s Diversity and Inclusion initiative” and “Projects that honor the Heritage and History Months and Weeks celebrated by the PSD.”

The information page lists some of the previous projects the department has funded. They include “Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity in Astronomy,” “Mathematics Department Lunchtime Ado with Female Speakers Series,” and “Ada Lovelace Week,” a week of “programming intended to uplift women and non-binary technologists in STEM.”

PSD describes its diversity and inclusion mission as creating “a sustainable infrastructure for access and development for groups underrepresented in the physical sciences, promoting a climate where diversity and inclusion are foundational, and all constituents achieve their version of success.”

Similarly, PSD’s Office Diversity and Inclusion also envisions the department being “at the forefront of equity, diversity, and inclusion practices in the physical and mathematical sciences.”

Any departmental student, faculty, or staff is eligible to receive the grants. The deadline for Winter 2024 applications closes March 10, with recipients being announced on March 25.

PSD has awarded these grants since at least 2021.

Campus Reform contacted the PSD for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.