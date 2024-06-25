UChicago withholds degrees from pro-Hamas grads

Five seniors at the University of Chicago have reportedly had their degrees withheld for their participation in the anti-Israel encampment that was set up on the university’s campus.

The students were allowed to participate in the university’s graduation program and could receive their degrees at a later point.

“The encampment has created systematic disruption of campus,” President Paul Alivisatos wrote in a statement on May 3. “Clear violations of policies have only increased. Our students have issued a torrent of reports of disrupted classroom learning.”

“Other disruptions include repeated destruction of an approved installation of Israeli flags, shouting down speakers they disagree with, vandalism and graffiti on historic buildings, incorporating walkways into the encampment, and co-opting the University flagpole to fly the Palestinian flag,” Alivisatos documented.

“The protesters were given an opportunity to disassemble their structures and depart the encampment, and there have been no arrests,” he said in a follow-up message on May 7, after the occupation ended. “Where appropriate, disciplinary action will proceed.”

Anti-Israel student activists at the university immediately criticized the university’s decision, creating an online petition.

“🚨CALL TO ACTION 🚨SIGN THE PETITION TO TELL UCHICAGO: NO WITHHOLDING DEGREES FOR SUPPORTING PALESTINE!” posted a pro-Palestine student group called UChicago United for Palestine on May 25.

“UChicago just told 4 seniors that their degrees are being withheld,” the petition says, indicating that the administration “intimidated” and “repressed” students who showed support for Palestine. The message describes Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza as a “genocide” and criticizes the university administration for supporting Israel by “appeasing donors, not about people’s lives.”

In a written statement released on May 26, the university administration clarified its standard disciplinary process.

“The recent protests on campus brought about multiple formal complaints alleging that students violated University policies, including by engaging in disruptive conduct,” the university explained.

“The University adheres to a well-defined, faculty-led Disciplinary System for Disruptive Conduct that was developed and approved by the Council of the University Senate in 2017,” the statement continues.

The message clarifies that once formal complaints are made and deemed to be credible by the faculty lead of the Disciplinary Committee, the complaint is forwarded to the Standing Disciplinary Committee. “When such complaints are referred to the Disciplinary Committee, degrees may be withheld until the case is resolved in order to allow a complete process,” the administration writes.

